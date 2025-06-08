Left Menu

Ecuador's Battle: New Powers to Combat Armed Gangs

Ecuador's National Assembly passed a comprehensive reform granting President Daniel Noboa legal powers to tackle armed groups and drug networks. The reform allows for military collaboration, increased penalties for crimes, and asset seizures. It aims to bolster Ecuador's security infrastructure and economic resilience against organized crime.

  • Ecuador

In a decisive move aimed at restoring order, Ecuador's National Assembly approved a significant reform proposed by President Daniel Noboa, granting the government enhanced legal authority to dismantle armed groups and drug-trafficking networks. The bill saw wide support, with 84 out of 141 legislators in favor, despite opposition from 46 lawmakers.

President Noboa, who began his term last month, had declared a state of internal armed conflict earlier in January 2024. Since then, he has issued decrees to deploy military forces alongside police, amplifying the security presence in affected areas.

The reform allows for harsher penalties, asset seizures, and increased international cooperation, particularly with the United States. Officers involved in security operations will be afforded protections, emphasizing a robust governmental push to clamp down on organized crime and reinforce national security.

