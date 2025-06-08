Left Menu

Drama Unfolds in Bhopal: Woman's Dramatic Self-Immolation Threat

A 28-year-old woman was arrested in Bhopal for threatening self-immolation at the home of a man she accused of rape. The incident involved a gas stove and a hammer entry. She has been charged under several legal provisions and is now in judicial custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 08-06-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 13:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, a 28-year-old woman threatened to set herself on fire at the home of a man's brother whom she accused of rape. The incident occurred in Bhopal's Awadhpuri Colony, confirmed police sources on Sunday.

The police managed to take control of the situation after the woman, reportedly armed with a hammer, forced her way into the residence and sat on a gas stove holding matchsticks. The woman, who had filed a rape complaint against a man, has been arrested for multiple charges.

The man in question had been earlier arrested and recently released on bail, causing tension between the parties involved. The woman was booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and remains in judicial custody for obstructing police duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

