Drama Unfolds in Bhopal: Woman's Dramatic Self-Immolation Threat

In a dramatic turn of events, a 28-year-old woman threatened to set herself on fire at the home of a man's brother whom she accused of rape. The incident occurred in Bhopal's Awadhpuri Colony, confirmed police sources on Sunday.

The police managed to take control of the situation after the woman, reportedly armed with a hammer, forced her way into the residence and sat on a gas stove holding matchsticks. The woman, who had filed a rape complaint against a man, has been arrested for multiple charges.

The man in question had been earlier arrested and recently released on bail, causing tension between the parties involved. The woman was booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and remains in judicial custody for obstructing police duties.

