Journey Interrupted: Afghan Family Faces Travel Ban Challenge

Mohammad Sharafoddin, along with his wife and young son, endured a grueling 36-hour trek across mountain passes to flee Afghanistan. Less than a decade later, they find themselves confronting America's new barriers from the safety of their suburban US home.

Their aspirations to bring a niece to the US for educational opportunities now hinge on overcoming a stringent travel ban. Instituted by President Trump, it severely restricts entry from Afghanistan among other countries, citing deficient security screenings and high overstay rates.

The family's challenge underscores broader struggles faced by refugees amid political shifts both in Afghanistan and the US. Advocates warn of the profound impact this policy will have on family reunifications, as many are left in peril under the Taliban's oppressive regime.

