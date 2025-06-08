Thailand and Cambodia: Navigating Tensions on the Frontier
Thailand and Cambodia agreed to return to previously decided military positions after recent border skirmishes heightened tensions. Both nations aim to resolve the disputes through the Joint Boundary Committee's upcoming meeting. Security concerns led Thailand to reduce operating hours at multiple border crossings.
In a recent development, Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to return their forces to previously agreed upon locations after military tensions escalated last month. The decision comes as part of a strategic effort to de-escalate tensions following a deadly clash that resulted in the death of a Cambodian soldier.
The situation at the border, which remains undemarcated in certain areas, has seen both countries' governments exchanging statements of commitment to peaceful negotiations. With a Joint Boundary Committee meeting scheduled for June 14, both nations seek a diplomatic resolution to ongoing disputes.
Meanwhile, Thailand has shortened operating hours at ten border crossings due to security concerns. Cambodia has called for the matter to be taken to the International Court of Justice, but Thailand maintains that bilateral discussions should continue to address any boundary issues.
