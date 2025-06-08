Tribunal Orders School to Properly Maintain Noida Park

The National Green Tribunal has issued a directive to Delhi Public School in Noida Sector 30, mandating the proper maintenance of a park allotted to the school. The tribunal's decision came in response to a petition from Sector 30's Residents' Welfare Association, which alleged that the school had neglected its duty to develop Gandhi Park, originally granted for children's and senior citizens' use.

The tribunal, led by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, reviewed evidence indicating the school's intermittent failure in park upkeep. Consequently, the tribunal stressed the importance of adhering to the original conditions and rules specified in the 1983 adoption letter issued by the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA).

A consensus was reached during the proceedings to install guards from NOIDA authority at the park's entry to allow general public access, ensuring uniform opening and closing times for all visitors. The tribunal has disposed of the application, emphasizing future compliance from the school.

(With inputs from agencies.)