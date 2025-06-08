Left Menu

Tribunal Orders School to Properly Maintain Noida Park

The National Green Tribunal has ordered Delhi Public School in Noida Sector 30 to maintain an allotted park properly and adhere to adoption rules. Residents had complained about the park being misused. The school must ensure public access to the park, with uniform opening and closing times.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 20:44 IST
Tribunal Orders School to Properly Maintain Noida Park
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal has issued a directive to Delhi Public School in Noida Sector 30, mandating the proper maintenance of a park allotted to the school. The tribunal's decision came in response to a petition from Sector 30's Residents' Welfare Association, which alleged that the school had neglected its duty to develop Gandhi Park, originally granted for children's and senior citizens' use.

The tribunal, led by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, reviewed evidence indicating the school's intermittent failure in park upkeep. Consequently, the tribunal stressed the importance of adhering to the original conditions and rules specified in the 1983 adoption letter issued by the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA).

A consensus was reached during the proceedings to install guards from NOIDA authority at the park's entry to allow general public access, ensuring uniform opening and closing times for all visitors. The tribunal has disposed of the application, emphasizing future compliance from the school.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025