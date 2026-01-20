Left Menu

Transparency in Women's Safety Schemes: CIC Advocates Public Access

The Central Information Commission (CIC) has urged the placing of third-party evaluation reports on women's safety schemes by the NITI Aayog in the public domain. These reports assess the schemes' implementation and effectiveness and aim to enhance policy reforms, transparency, and governance in the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2026 17:24 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 17:24 IST
Transparency in Women's Safety Schemes: CIC Advocates Public Access
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Information Commission (CIC) has called for the public release of third-party evaluation reports on women's safety initiatives conducted by NITI Aayog. These evaluations measure the efficiency and effectiveness of schemes implemented by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, aiming for policy reform and enhanced governance.

In a recent order linked to an RTI application, Information Commissioner P R Ramesh addressed the Ministry's decision, emphasizing that extensive file sharing could strain resources. Instead, Ramesh highlighted the importance of sharing evaluation insights on women's safety and welfare initiatives with the public.

Furthermore, the CIC advised the Ministry to enhance online transparency by proactively disclosing pertinent project details, including the successful bidders, contract amounts, and project progress, thus promoting accountability and informed public engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Debating Credit Card Practices: A Treasury Perspective

Debating Credit Card Practices: A Treasury Perspective

 Global
2
Cracking Down on Corruption: Tamil Nadu's Scandal Exposed

Cracking Down on Corruption: Tamil Nadu's Scandal Exposed

 India
3
Shipping Titans Chart Return to Suez Canal amid Geopolitical Shifts

Shipping Titans Chart Return to Suez Canal amid Geopolitical Shifts

 Global
4
Omar Abdullah Kicks Off Pre-Budget Consultations in Jammu and Kashmir

Omar Abdullah Kicks Off Pre-Budget Consultations in Jammu and Kashmir

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026