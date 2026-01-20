Transparency in Women's Safety Schemes: CIC Advocates Public Access
The Central Information Commission (CIC) has urged the placing of third-party evaluation reports on women's safety schemes by the NITI Aayog in the public domain. These reports assess the schemes' implementation and effectiveness and aim to enhance policy reforms, transparency, and governance in the Ministry of Women and Child Development.
- Country:
- India
The Central Information Commission (CIC) has called for the public release of third-party evaluation reports on women's safety initiatives conducted by NITI Aayog. These evaluations measure the efficiency and effectiveness of schemes implemented by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, aiming for policy reform and enhanced governance.
In a recent order linked to an RTI application, Information Commissioner P R Ramesh addressed the Ministry's decision, emphasizing that extensive file sharing could strain resources. Instead, Ramesh highlighted the importance of sharing evaluation insights on women's safety and welfare initiatives with the public.
Furthermore, the CIC advised the Ministry to enhance online transparency by proactively disclosing pertinent project details, including the successful bidders, contract amounts, and project progress, thus promoting accountability and informed public engagement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
