Shootings in Patna: Family and Sub-Inspector Targeted Amid Rising Tensions
In Patna's Alamganj area, a family was shot at by unknown assailants, leaving the wife and daughter in critical condition. The incident, following another shooting over a land dispute, highlights rising tensions. Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects involved in both cases.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident, a family was targeted by unidentified assailants in Patna's Alamganj locality, with the attack occurring around 9:15 am near Arfabad canal. Authorities quickly responded, transporting the injured family members to a government hospital. While the father has been declared out of danger, his wife and daughter remain in critical condition.
Atulesh Jha, Assistant Superintendent of Police for Patna City, stated that the motive behind the shooting remains unclear. A manhunt is currently underway to apprehend the culprits responsible for this brazen attack.
This incident follows another violent episode in the Dhanarua locality, where a sub-inspector and two others were injured in a shooting linked to a land dispute. With tensions escalating, police are intensifying efforts to maintain peace and bring justice to the victims.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Police's New Task Force Tackles Drug Menace
Highway Heist Halted: Police Nab Robbers in Fiery Showdown
Tragic Loss: ASI Killed in Hit and Run Incident at Checkpoint
COCOMI Delegation Calls for Action Over Gwaltabi Incident in Manipur
Delhi Police Uncover International SIM Smuggling Racket Linked to Gaming Network