Left Menu

Shootings in Patna: Family and Sub-Inspector Targeted Amid Rising Tensions

In Patna's Alamganj area, a family was shot at by unknown assailants, leaving the wife and daughter in critical condition. The incident, following another shooting over a land dispute, highlights rising tensions. Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects involved in both cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 09-06-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 12:08 IST
Shootings in Patna: Family and Sub-Inspector Targeted Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, a family was targeted by unidentified assailants in Patna's Alamganj locality, with the attack occurring around 9:15 am near Arfabad canal. Authorities quickly responded, transporting the injured family members to a government hospital. While the father has been declared out of danger, his wife and daughter remain in critical condition.

Atulesh Jha, Assistant Superintendent of Police for Patna City, stated that the motive behind the shooting remains unclear. A manhunt is currently underway to apprehend the culprits responsible for this brazen attack.

This incident follows another violent episode in the Dhanarua locality, where a sub-inspector and two others were injured in a shooting linked to a land dispute. With tensions escalating, police are intensifying efforts to maintain peace and bring justice to the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

 India
2
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
3
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025