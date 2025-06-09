Shootings in Patna: Family and Sub-Inspector Targeted Amid Rising Tensions

In a shocking incident, a family was targeted by unidentified assailants in Patna's Alamganj locality, with the attack occurring around 9:15 am near Arfabad canal. Authorities quickly responded, transporting the injured family members to a government hospital. While the father has been declared out of danger, his wife and daughter remain in critical condition.

Atulesh Jha, Assistant Superintendent of Police for Patna City, stated that the motive behind the shooting remains unclear. A manhunt is currently underway to apprehend the culprits responsible for this brazen attack.

This incident follows another violent episode in the Dhanarua locality, where a sub-inspector and two others were injured in a shooting linked to a land dispute. With tensions escalating, police are intensifying efforts to maintain peace and bring justice to the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)