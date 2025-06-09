Left Menu

Canada's Bold Move to Boost Defense Spending

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney plans to announce a significant security and defense investment strategy. The initiative aims to help Canada meet NATO's 2% military spending target this fiscal year, with future spending expected to exceed this goal to maintain alignment with NATO's defense objectives.

09-06-2025
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to unveil a robust security and defense investment plan on Monday, according to the Globe and Mail. The initiative aims to ensure Canada reaches NATO's 2% military spending target this fiscal year.

The increased spending, amounting to billions, is poised to not only meet but exceed the NATO target in future fiscal years. This ambition aligns with the defense spending threshold that 22 out of 32 NATO members are currently achieving, placing Canada at a historically lower rank according to NATO estimates.

The proposed plan includes increased remuneration for Canadian Armed Forces personnel, procurement of new aircraft, vehicles, drones, and enhanced maritime and Arctic surveillance sensors. The announcement is strategically planned before the NATO summit scheduled for June 24-25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

