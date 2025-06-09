India's Bold Stand: Indus Waters Treaty in Limbo Amid Terror Concerns
India has decided not to engage with Pakistan on the Indus Waters Treaty until concerns about terrorism are fully addressed and the treaty is revamped. Following the Pahalgam terror attack, India placed the treaty in abeyance, seeking to maximize its water resource usage within the treaty's framework.
India has taken a firm stand against engaging with Pakistan on the Indus Waters Treaty, citing unresolved terrorism concerns, according to sources. The decision underscores India's demand for a revamp of the treaty.
According to reports, Pakistan's Water Resources Secretary, Syed Ali Murtaza, made multiple appeals to India to reconsider placing the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) on hold. He expressed Pakistan's willingness to address specific objections, but India remains firm in its stance.
The abeyance follows the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, where 26 lives were lost. India is now prioritizing a study to optimize water resource usage, exploring the development of new infrastructure and ensuring its rights under the treaty are fully realized.
