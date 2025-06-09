Left Menu

India's Bold Stand: Indus Waters Treaty in Limbo Amid Terror Concerns

India has decided not to engage with Pakistan on the Indus Waters Treaty until concerns about terrorism are fully addressed and the treaty is revamped. Following the Pahalgam terror attack, India placed the treaty in abeyance, seeking to maximize its water resource usage within the treaty's framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 16:51 IST
India's Bold Stand: Indus Waters Treaty in Limbo Amid Terror Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has taken a firm stand against engaging with Pakistan on the Indus Waters Treaty, citing unresolved terrorism concerns, according to sources. The decision underscores India's demand for a revamp of the treaty.

According to reports, Pakistan's Water Resources Secretary, Syed Ali Murtaza, made multiple appeals to India to reconsider placing the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) on hold. He expressed Pakistan's willingness to address specific objections, but India remains firm in its stance.

The abeyance follows the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, where 26 lives were lost. India is now prioritizing a study to optimize water resource usage, exploring the development of new infrastructure and ensuring its rights under the treaty are fully realized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025