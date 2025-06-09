Left Menu

Narcotics Bust: Woman Arrested with 20 Kgs of Ganja in Maharashtra

A woman has been arrested in Maharashtra's Palghar district for possession of over 20 kgs of ganja worth Rs 8 lakh. The arrest followed a tip-off and surveillance by the Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar police. The accused, with a prior criminal record, was under externment orders but continued trafficking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 09-06-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 16:59 IST
In a significant narcotics bust, police in Maharashtra's Palghar district have apprehended a woman and confiscated more than 20 kilograms of ganja valued at approximately Rs 8 lakh.

The accused, identified as Sharda alias Kudi Gopi Banjara, 43, had been previously externed from the district. She was captured due to a police operation stemming from a credible tip-off regarding her activities.

The police acted swiftly, intercepting an autorickshaw traveling from Virar and uncovering the contraband. Legal proceedings are underway with the accused currently in police custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

