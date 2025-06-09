Narcotics Bust: Woman Arrested with 20 Kgs of Ganja in Maharashtra

In a significant narcotics bust, police in Maharashtra's Palghar district have apprehended a woman and confiscated more than 20 kilograms of ganja valued at approximately Rs 8 lakh.

The accused, identified as Sharda alias Kudi Gopi Banjara, 43, had been previously externed from the district. She was captured due to a police operation stemming from a credible tip-off regarding her activities.

The police acted swiftly, intercepting an autorickshaw traveling from Virar and uncovering the contraband. Legal proceedings are underway with the accused currently in police custody.

