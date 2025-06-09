Left Menu

Karnataka Considers Legislative Action After Tragic Stampede

Following a deadly stampede at a public event, Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has announced plans to introduce legislation to better manage large gatherings. The incident has sparked political tensions, with opposition parties criticizing the handling of the event and calling for resignations.

Karnataka Considers Legislative Action After Tragic Stampede
In the wake of a tragic stampede that claimed 11 lives during RCB's first IPL win celebrations, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced potential legislative measures to prevent future incidents. The state government aims to implement an act designed to manage public gatherings more effectively.

Amidst rising political tensions, Shivakumar remarked on the opposition's attempts to politicize the incident, stating they are using the tragedy for political gain. Criticisms have centered on the handling of the event, with calls for the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the deputy chief minister.

Shivakumar's visit to Delhi included discussions on urban governance with MCD officials. The focus was on improving town planning and solid waste management, underscoring the broader scope of challenges Karnataka faces beyond immediate political disputes.

