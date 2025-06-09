Mystery Surrounds Man Found Hanging

A married man, Bullet Chauhan, 30, was found hanging from a tree under unexplained circumstances on Monday in Noniya Patti village, police reported.

The discovery was made around noon when villagers noticed the body in a sheesham tree, prompting them to notify local police stations. Authorities arrived promptly to secure the scene and remove the body.

Station House Officer Dhirendra Rai confirmed that the body was sent for a post-mortem after completing required legal formalities. The investigation into this enigmatic case is ongoing.

