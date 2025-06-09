Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Man Found Hanging

A 30-year-old married man, Bullet Chauhan, was discovered hanging from a tree under mysterious circumstances in Noniya Patti village. Locals alerted the police, who arrived on the scene to lower the body and initiate an investigation. Authorities are conducting a post-mortem to determine the cause of death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kushinagar | Updated: 09-06-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 17:44 IST
Mystery Surrounds Man Found Hanging
  • Country:
  • India

A married man, Bullet Chauhan, 30, was found hanging from a tree under unexplained circumstances on Monday in Noniya Patti village, police reported.

The discovery was made around noon when villagers noticed the body in a sheesham tree, prompting them to notify local police stations. Authorities arrived promptly to secure the scene and remove the body.

Station House Officer Dhirendra Rai confirmed that the body was sent for a post-mortem after completing required legal formalities. The investigation into this enigmatic case is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

