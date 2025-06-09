Italy Ends Spyware Contracts Amid Accusations of Abuse

Italy and the Israeli spyware firm Paragon have decided to terminate their contracts following allegations that the Italian government utilized the technology to monitor critics, according to a recent parliamentary report. Both parties provided differing accounts, provoking criticism from Italian opposition groups and calls for a legal probe by the journalists' federation FNSI.

Concerns were raised in January by Meta's WhatsApp, reporting that the spyware aimed at several users, including Italian journalist and Mediterranea charity members. The government noted seven Italians were targeted, denying any unauthorized actions and requesting the National Cybersecurity Agency's investigation.

The parliamentary committee COPASIR revealed that Italian intelligence initially suspended then concluded its agreement with Paragon following public outrage, though the precise timeline is unclear. Despite allegations, no evidence showed that editor Francesco Cancellato was spied on, leading Paragon to cease operations in Italy. The inquiry highlighted intelligence services' minimal, authorized use of spyware for specific security challenges.