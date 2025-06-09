Left Menu

Italy Ends Spyware Contracts Amid Accusations of Abuse

Italy and Paragon, an Israeli spyware company, ended contracts after allegations surfaced of Italy using spyware to hack critics. The controversy involved accusations of targeting journalists and activists. Italian intelligence had limited usage with judicial permission, but political implications led to the contract's termination.

09-06-2025
Italy and the Israeli spyware firm Paragon have decided to terminate their contracts following allegations that the Italian government utilized the technology to monitor critics, according to a recent parliamentary report. Both parties provided differing accounts, provoking criticism from Italian opposition groups and calls for a legal probe by the journalists' federation FNSI.

Concerns were raised in January by Meta's WhatsApp, reporting that the spyware aimed at several users, including Italian journalist and Mediterranea charity members. The government noted seven Italians were targeted, denying any unauthorized actions and requesting the National Cybersecurity Agency's investigation.

The parliamentary committee COPASIR revealed that Italian intelligence initially suspended then concluded its agreement with Paragon following public outrage, though the precise timeline is unclear. Despite allegations, no evidence showed that editor Francesco Cancellato was spied on, leading Paragon to cease operations in Italy. The inquiry highlighted intelligence services' minimal, authorized use of spyware for specific security challenges.

