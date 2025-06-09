High-Stakes Talks: U.S. and China Tackle Trade Tensions Over Rare Earths

U.S. and Chinese leaders are meeting in London to resolve escalating trade tensions, primarily concerning rare earths, vital for global supply chains. The discussions could ease export restraints and address economic strains caused by recent trade policies.

The talks, held at Lancaster House, follow allegations from the U.S. accusing China of not fulfilling its commitments regarding rare earth shipments. The gatherings are crucial as both countries experience economic stress due to tariffs and supply chain disruptions.

Inclusion of key figures like U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick underlines the meeting's importance. While positive outcomes are possible, wider economic and geopolitical factors suggest a long-term resolution remains challenging.

(With inputs from agencies.)