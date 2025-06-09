Tragic Radicalization: The Story of Rhianan Rudd

Rhianan Rudd, a 16-year-old British teenager once charged with terrorism offenses, took her own life in May 2022 after being drawn into far-right extremism, as highlighted by a coroner's report on Monday.

The involvement of two American neo-Nazis played a significant role in her radicalization. Despite being referred to a counter-radicalization program by her mother, Rudd's entanglement with extremist ideologies deepened, leading her to carve a swastika into her forehead and download bomb-making material.

Authorities have acknowledged missed opportunities in preventing her death but have emphasized the necessity of investigations. Rudd's story accentuates concerns about online radicalization among youth, as MI5 reports a significant increase in under-18 investigations.

