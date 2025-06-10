New York's Pioneering Legislation on Medically Assisted Dying

New York is on the cusp of joining a select group of states allowing terminally ill patients the option to end their lives with medical assistance. The state Legislature passed a bill on Monday that, pending approval by the governor, would permit the prescription of life-ending drugs to individuals with an incurable illness.

Under the proposed legislation, a patient must make a written request, supported by two witnesses, which must then be sanctioned by both an attending and a consulting physician. This measure has been years in the making, first introduced in 2016 but regularly stalling in past sessions.

Proponents argue that the bill prioritizes autonomy and ending suffering, while critics, including the New York State Catholic Conference, voice strong ethical objections. The measure's passage would place New York alongside eleven other states and Washington D.C. in allowing medically assisted suicide.