‘Keep It Real Online’ Marks 5 Years Helping Kiwi Families Navigate Safely

Introduction: A Milestone in Digital Safety for New Zealand Families

As digital challenges evolve and online risks grow, the New Zealand Government is celebrating the fifth anniversary of one of its most successful public safety campaigns — Keep It Real Online. Managed by the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA), the website continues to serve as a vital hub for parents, children, and educators, offering practical guidance on navigating online spaces safely.

Internal Affairs Minister Brooke van Velden commended the platform’s enduring impact, highlighting its role in helping New Zealanders make informed decisions in the digital age.

“I know many parents are worried about the type of content their children might come across online and are looking for practical ways to protect them,” said Minister van Velden. “Keep It Real Online offers helpful guidance on how to start those important conversations, along with tools like parental controls and safety filters.”

Origins: Viral Beginnings With a Bold Message

Launched in 2020, Keep It Real Online quickly drew global attention with its bold and candid campaign. One of its most widely recognized advertisements featured fictional porn actors approaching a suburban mother to inform her about her teenage son’s internet habits. The campaign’s unexpected, humorous yet honest tone struck a chord internationally, going viral and generating conversations about real-world online risks, particularly around exposure to adult content.

Website Reach and Impact Over 5 Years In the five years since launch, the website has received over 1.1 million views, a strong indicator of its resonance with Kiwi families. The most visited pages for youth focus on:

Misinformation

Pornography

Sending and receiving nude images

These trends underscore the real and pressing concerns faced by young people growing up in a hyper-connected world.

Minister van Velden noted, “It is great to see so many young people and their families accessing the site to learn how to manage potential online harms. As much of the internet operates beyond New Zealand’s jurisdiction, we must equip people with the right knowledge and tools to protect their digital wellbeing.”

A Comprehensive, Inclusive Resource Keep It Real Online offers tailored sections for:

Parents and caregivers : Advice on starting conversations, setting boundaries, and recognizing risks.

Young people : Guidance written in youth-friendly language addressing common online experiences and dilemmas.

Teachers: Classroom-ready materials and resources to support digital safety education.

To ensure accessibility, the site includes content in English, Māori, Chinese, Hindi, and Samoan, reflecting the diverse makeup of New Zealand’s population.

Continual Evolution: Staying Relevant in a Fast-Changing Landscape Minister van Velden emphasized the need for digital safety content to evolve in response to emerging threats. From sextortion scams to algorithm-driven misinformation and addictive app design, the internet continues to present challenges that demand modern, adaptable responses.

“I’m really proud of the digital safety work that the Department has delivered in recent years,” she said. “And just as proud that we’re continuing to update the content to stay fresh, relevant, and in tune with the challenges people are facing online today.”

Looking Ahead: A Continued Commitment to Online Safety With screen time increasing across age groups and new threats emerging from AI-generated content and deepfakes, the Department of Internal Affairs is committed to keeping Keep It Real Online both dynamic and deeply rooted in evidence-based approaches to digital education.

New features and content updates are expected in the coming months, including updated guidelines on managing screen time, identifying harmful content, and helping young people safely navigate online relationships.

Visit and Explore Keep It Real Online is freely accessible to the public at: 🔗 https://www.keepitrealonline.govt.nz

A Valuable Digital Ally

As New Zealand celebrates the fifth anniversary of this landmark initiative, Keep It Real Online remains a trusted ally for families, educators, and youth, empowering them to face the online world with confidence, care, and critical thinking.