Left Menu

Nigeria's Strategic Lobby: Countering Misinformation in the U.S.

Nigeria has enlisted a U.S. lobbying firm to dispel alleged misinformation about its efforts to protect Christians amid Islamist threats. This move follows U.S. President Trump's designation of Nigeria as a 'country of particular concern' due to Christian persecution. The $4.5 million agreement aims to sustain U.S. support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 18:19 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 18:19 IST
Nigeria's Strategic Lobby: Countering Misinformation in the U.S.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nigeria has engaged a U.S.-based lobbying firm in a $4.5 million agreement to challenge misinformation and maintain support from the United States regarding its efforts to protect Christians. This move is in response to the designation by U.S. President Donald Trump, who named Nigeria a 'country of particular concern' for Christian persecution and threatened military intervention if action was not taken.

The Nigerian government maintains that there is no systematic persecution of Christians and emphasizes its ongoing fight against Islamist groups attacking civilian populations, both Muslim and Christian. The terms of the agreement, posted on the U.S. Department of Justice website, outline the role of DCI Group in conveying Nigeria's efforts to the international community.

The U.S. military has recently increased its cooperation with Nigeria, delivering critical supplies and conducting airstrikes against Islamic State militants. These actions underscore the complex relationship and heightened military cooperation between Nigeria and the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Cricket Association's New Initiatives to Boost Local Talent

Mumbai Cricket Association's New Initiatives to Boost Local Talent

 India
2
Musk Addresses Grok Concerns

Musk Addresses Grok Concerns

 Global
3
Lost Siblings Reunite with Family: A Tale of Emotional Awareness

Lost Siblings Reunite with Family: A Tale of Emotional Awareness

 India
4
Banking Boom: U.S. Giants See Profits Surge Amid Loan Growth

Banking Boom: U.S. Giants See Profits Surge Amid Loan Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026