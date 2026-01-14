Nigeria's Strategic Lobby: Countering Misinformation in the U.S.
Nigeria has enlisted a U.S. lobbying firm to dispel alleged misinformation about its efforts to protect Christians amid Islamist threats. This move follows U.S. President Trump's designation of Nigeria as a 'country of particular concern' due to Christian persecution. The $4.5 million agreement aims to sustain U.S. support.
Nigeria has engaged a U.S.-based lobbying firm in a $4.5 million agreement to challenge misinformation and maintain support from the United States regarding its efforts to protect Christians. This move is in response to the designation by U.S. President Donald Trump, who named Nigeria a 'country of particular concern' for Christian persecution and threatened military intervention if action was not taken.
The Nigerian government maintains that there is no systematic persecution of Christians and emphasizes its ongoing fight against Islamist groups attacking civilian populations, both Muslim and Christian. The terms of the agreement, posted on the U.S. Department of Justice website, outline the role of DCI Group in conveying Nigeria's efforts to the international community.
The U.S. military has recently increased its cooperation with Nigeria, delivering critical supplies and conducting airstrikes against Islamic State militants. These actions underscore the complex relationship and heightened military cooperation between Nigeria and the United States.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Greenland Gambit: A National Security Claim
France Heeds Trump's Remarks on Greenland Seriously
Trump's U-Turn on Community Relations Service Layoffs
Trump's Factory Tour Drama: A Stirring Encounter in Michigan
Trump says anything less than having Greenland in the United States' hands is 'unacceptable', reports AP.