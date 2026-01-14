Nigeria has engaged a U.S.-based lobbying firm in a $4.5 million agreement to challenge misinformation and maintain support from the United States regarding its efforts to protect Christians. This move is in response to the designation by U.S. President Donald Trump, who named Nigeria a 'country of particular concern' for Christian persecution and threatened military intervention if action was not taken.

The Nigerian government maintains that there is no systematic persecution of Christians and emphasizes its ongoing fight against Islamist groups attacking civilian populations, both Muslim and Christian. The terms of the agreement, posted on the U.S. Department of Justice website, outline the role of DCI Group in conveying Nigeria's efforts to the international community.

The U.S. military has recently increased its cooperation with Nigeria, delivering critical supplies and conducting airstrikes against Islamic State militants. These actions underscore the complex relationship and heightened military cooperation between Nigeria and the United States.

