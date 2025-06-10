Marines on the Streets: Trump's Controversial Immigration Crackdown

In a highly controversial move, the Trump administration mobilized U.S. Marines to Los Angeles on Monday, with the goal of suppressing protests against intensified immigration raids. The deployment, which comes amid fierce opposition from Democratic leaders, marks a significant escalation in President Donald Trump's immigration enforcement efforts during his second term.

The rare use of military force domestically has further fueled tensions between the federal government and California's leadership. U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced plans for additional operations against suspected immigration violators, prompting a legal challenge from the state, which argues the deployment breaches federal law and state sovereignty.

The deployment has sparked widespread protests in Los Angeles and at least nine other U.S. cities. Despite arrests and clashes between protesters and law enforcement, demonstrations continue as the political standoff over immigration policy rages on. Observers worry that the use of military personnel in law enforcement could escalate into a broader national crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)