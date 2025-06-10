Left Menu

Marines on the Streets: Trump's Controversial Immigration Crackdown

The Trump administration has deployed U.S. Marines to Los Angeles as part of a federal strategy to tackle protests against immigration raids. The decision has intensified the political divide, with Democratic leaders opposing the move and the state of California filing a lawsuit. Mass protests continue nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 11:45 IST
Marines on the Streets: Trump's Controversial Immigration Crackdown
Trump administration

In a highly controversial move, the Trump administration mobilized U.S. Marines to Los Angeles on Monday, with the goal of suppressing protests against intensified immigration raids. The deployment, which comes amid fierce opposition from Democratic leaders, marks a significant escalation in President Donald Trump's immigration enforcement efforts during his second term.

The rare use of military force domestically has further fueled tensions between the federal government and California's leadership. U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced plans for additional operations against suspected immigration violators, prompting a legal challenge from the state, which argues the deployment breaches federal law and state sovereignty.

The deployment has sparked widespread protests in Los Angeles and at least nine other U.S. cities. Despite arrests and clashes between protesters and law enforcement, demonstrations continue as the political standoff over immigration policy rages on. Observers worry that the use of military personnel in law enforcement could escalate into a broader national crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025