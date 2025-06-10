Grief and Shock: Tragedy Strikes Graz in Austria's Deadliest School Shooting
A gunman killed nine students at a Graz secondary school in Austria's worst school shooting. The shooter, a former pupil, also died. About 30 were wounded. Authorities identified him as a 22-year-old with no criminal past, possibly a bullying victim. He carried a pistol and shotgun.
A gunman has taken the lives of nine students in what is being described as Austria's deadliest school shooting to date, occurring at a secondary school in the city of Graz. The tragic event on Tuesday has left the nation in mourning, with police confirming that the attacker, a former pupil, has also perished and appeared to have acted alone.
Austrian media reports suggest that the gunman was a 22-year-old Austrian who was possibly a victim of bullying. At least 30 individuals have been injured, heightening the shock and grief experienced throughout the nation. Authorities have cordoned off the area, evacuated the school, and are providing care for the victims' families.
This calamity has prompted responses from government officials and the European Union, underscoring the rarity of such attacks in Austria. The nation historically holds a high rate of civilian firearm possession, with strict regulations. The incident raises questions about school safety and gun control laws in the country.
(With inputs from agencies.)
