Murder on the Honeymoon: The Chilling Case of Raja Raghuvanshi

A local tourist guide identified suspects in the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, who was found dead with head injuries. His wife, Sonam, allegedly orchestrated the crime during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, hiring men who were later apprehended. The case has shocked the community of Sohra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sohra | Updated: 10-06-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 18:21 IST
A shocking case has emerged from Meghalaya, where honeymooner Raja Raghuvanshi was murdered. A local tourist guide identified suspects after seeing police photographs, leading to the arrest of three men allegedly hired by Raja's wife, Sonam, to carry out the crime during their honeymoon.

Raja's body, discovered near Weisawdong falls, had suffered fatal head injuries, confirmed by an autopsy conducted at NEIGRIHMS. The guide had noticed the couple with three men in the area prior to Raja's disappearance and murder. Sonam reportedly orchestrated the plan and fled, only to surrender later to the police in Ghazipur.

The murder has disturbed the local community of Sohra, with residents dismayed at the attack on their once peaceful reputation. Police continue to investigate the shocking orchestration of this crime, providing closure to a community seeking justice for the murdered newlywed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

