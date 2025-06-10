Calm Restored in Dhubri: Peace Prevails After Communal Tensions

Tensions have eased in Dhubri as the district administration withdrew prohibitory orders on Tuesday, allowing local businesses to resume operations. The region had faced communal unrest after protests erupted over the discovery of meat near a temple.

The situation, originally marred by unrest and requiring police intervention, has improved with heightened security measures. Discussions among peace committee members from both Hindu and Muslim communities contribute to maintaining order.

Chief local officials, with support from senior police figures, confirm stability in the area, aided by the presence of state and central law enforcement agencies. Ongoing investigations into related incidents continue to ensure prolonged peace.

