Calm Restored in Dhubri: Peace Prevails After Communal Tensions

Following incidents of communal tension in Dhubri, the district administration has lifted prohibitory orders and allowed shops to reopen. The situation is now under control with extensive law enforcement presence and the formation of peace committees to ensure harmony among communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhubri | Updated: 10-06-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 18:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions have eased in Dhubri as the district administration withdrew prohibitory orders on Tuesday, allowing local businesses to resume operations. The region had faced communal unrest after protests erupted over the discovery of meat near a temple.

The situation, originally marred by unrest and requiring police intervention, has improved with heightened security measures. Discussions among peace committee members from both Hindu and Muslim communities contribute to maintaining order.

Chief local officials, with support from senior police figures, confirm stability in the area, aided by the presence of state and central law enforcement agencies. Ongoing investigations into related incidents continue to ensure prolonged peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

