Election Vigil: Navi Mumbai Enforces Stringent Prohibitory Orders

Following the announcement of the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections, Navi Mumbai has imposed prohibitory orders to maintain public order and traffic flow. The rules are in line with the State Election Commission's code of conduct, effective from January 13, with votes in Raigad planned for early February.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 14-01-2026 16:25 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 16:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Navi Mumbai has taken decisive action, imposing prohibitory orders to ensure peace and order during the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections' campaign period. These orders were issued a day after the elections were declared, with Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe emphasizing the need for smooth traffic flow and public safety.

The code of conduct, mandated by State Election Commission Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare, became effective on January 13. It sets regulations, particularly in places like Raigad district, which includes portions of Navi Mumbai. This region will see its Zilla Parishad and 125 Panchayat Samitis polls kick off soon.

As part of the election schedule, Panvel and Uran Panchayat Samitis in the Raigad district are set to cast their votes on February 5, with results expected to be counted by February 7. This coordinated effort underscores the administration's commitment to a fair and orderly electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

