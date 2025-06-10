Samba District Drug Arrest Highlights Efforts to Combat Narcotics

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, Jammu and Kashmir Police have apprehended a drug peddler in the Samba district. Officials have invoked the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act against the accused, marking a decisive step in combating narcotics in the region.

The detained individual, identified as Sham Din, also known by his alias Shama, hails from Gujjar Basti Sarore. He was arrested based on a formal detention order authorized by the Jammu divisional commissioner. Following his arrest, Sham Din has been lodged in the Kot Bhalwal central jail, indicating the severity of the charges against him.

According to a police spokesperson, Sham Din was actively involved in the distribution of narcotics, with a significant impact on the local youth of the area. This operation underscores the region's ongoing efforts to address the growing issue of drug abuse and its adverse effects on society.

(With inputs from agencies.)