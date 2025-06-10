Left Menu

Samba District Drug Arrest Highlights Efforts to Combat Narcotics

Jammu and Kashmir Police have detained a drug dealer in Samba district under the PIT-NDPS Act. The accused, Sham Din, was lodged in Kot Bhalwal central jail following a detention order. He faces charges for supplying narcotics, targeting especially the youth in the region.

Updated: 10-06-2025 19:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, Jammu and Kashmir Police have apprehended a drug peddler in the Samba district. Officials have invoked the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act against the accused, marking a decisive step in combating narcotics in the region.

The detained individual, identified as Sham Din, also known by his alias Shama, hails from Gujjar Basti Sarore. He was arrested based on a formal detention order authorized by the Jammu divisional commissioner. Following his arrest, Sham Din has been lodged in the Kot Bhalwal central jail, indicating the severity of the charges against him.

According to a police spokesperson, Sham Din was actively involved in the distribution of narcotics, with a significant impact on the local youth of the area. This operation underscores the region's ongoing efforts to address the growing issue of drug abuse and its adverse effects on society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

