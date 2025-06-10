Left Menu

Gupta Praises Modi's Government's Role in Delhi's Pandemic Recovery and Infrastructure Developments

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta commended Prime Minister Modi's government's assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. She credited the central government with significant contributions, including health infrastructure, rural development in Delhi, and road projects. Gupta contrasted these efforts with the previous government's inefficiencies and stressed ongoing improvements.

Updated: 10-06-2025 19:25 IST
Rekha Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

In a press briefing, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ardently praised the Prime Minister Modi-led government for its unparalleled efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. She highlighted the Centre's role in supporting Delhi when the previous government faltered and failed to provide assistance.

Gupta detailed how the central government's health infrastructure involved crucial contributions, including provisioning free rations to 80 lakh people and tackling rampant corruption in health services by appointing permanent healthcare staff. Infrastructure moves, such as building new Arogya Kendras, are already showing positive impacts.

Furthermore, Gupta lauded the Modi government's road projects worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore, essential educational initiatives, and welfare programs like PM Matru Vandana Yojana, influencing numerous lives in Delhi. She contrasted these developments with previous administrations' empty promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

