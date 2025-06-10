Trouble in Los Angeles: Marines Deployed Amidst Immigration Protests

In a bold move amidst ongoing immigration raids, President Donald Trump has deployed hundreds of U.S. Marines to Los Angeles, a city embroiled in protests. This controversial decision, executed despite opposition from California Governor Gavin Newsom, has intensified the volatile situation in the region.

About 700 Marines are expected in the city, adding to the already active National Guard presence aimed at safeguarding federal properties. While local leaders describe the protests as predominantly peaceful, isolated incidents of violence have occurred, including looting and confrontations with police.

The deployment of military forces by President Trump has drawn significant backlash from state officials and has been met with legal challenges. The administration's portrayal of the protests as violent has been heavily contested, further polarizing the national debate on military involvement in civil unrest.