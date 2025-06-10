Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Pakistani Couple in Navi Mumbai

A domestic dispute led to the tragic death of a Pakistani couple residing in Navi Mumbai. Sanjay Notandas allegedly killed his wife, Sapna, before taking his own life. The couple's long-term visas and the welfare of their two children remain under police review amid ongoing investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 10-06-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 21:10 IST
Tragedy Strikes Pakistani Couple in Navi Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

A 45-year-old Pakistani man allegedly fatally stabbed his wife in a Navi Mumbai apartment before ending his own life after a domestic dispute, according to local police reports on Tuesday.

Identified as Notandas alias Sanjay Sachdev, and Sapna Notandas, both were on long-term visas to India and had been living with their two children for six months. Authorities discovered the couple's bodies in a rented flat after Sapna's sister visited, prompted by unanswered calls.

Police are investigating the visa statuses of the Pakistani couple amid broader policy shifts following an April terror attack in Pahalgam. Concerns persist regarding the children's welfare as the community grapples with this tragedy.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025