Tragedy Strikes Pakistani Couple in Navi Mumbai

A 45-year-old Pakistani man allegedly fatally stabbed his wife in a Navi Mumbai apartment before ending his own life after a domestic dispute, according to local police reports on Tuesday.

Identified as Notandas alias Sanjay Sachdev, and Sapna Notandas, both were on long-term visas to India and had been living with their two children for six months. Authorities discovered the couple's bodies in a rented flat after Sapna's sister visited, prompted by unanswered calls.

Police are investigating the visa statuses of the Pakistani couple amid broader policy shifts following an April terror attack in Pahalgam. Concerns persist regarding the children's welfare as the community grapples with this tragedy.