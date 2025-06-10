Delhi Police Crack Down on Interstate Drug Racket: Seven Arrested, 121kg Cannabis Seized

The Delhi Police have successfully dismantled an interstate drug racket, leading to the arrest of seven individuals and the seizure of over 121 kilograms of cannabis, officials announced on Tuesday. The operation marked a significant blow to drug smuggling between south India and Delhi.

The arrested individuals were identified as Md Nooren, Rashidul, Badashah Alam, Parmila Parbin, Sohil, Basanti Dass, and Abdul Rehman. Police recovered 121.148 kilograms of cannabis and eight mobile phones, shedding light on the network's operations extending from Andhra Pradesh and Odisha to the capital.

Following a tip-off, authorities intercepted four persons near Kalindi Kunj, resulting in the seizure of 61.8 kilograms of cannabis. Subsequent arrests in Greater Noida led to additional recoveries from a godown. Efforts to apprehend the syndicate's kingpin, Javed, continue as investigations advance.

(With inputs from agencies.)