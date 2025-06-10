Isiqalo Youth Fund Boosts Young Entrepreneurs and Community Growth

The Eastern Cape Provincial Government is making significant strides in empowering young entrepreneurs through the Isiqalo Youth Fund, a visionary programme launched in June 2019. Designed to support legally registered, youth-owned businesses, the fund is a key pillar in the province’s broader efforts to foster youth development, promote entrepreneurship, and create sustainable employment.

The initiative is not merely about financial support—it is about laying a strong foundation for long-term business success, community upliftment, and inclusive economic growth.

Strategic Goals and Structure of the Fund

The Isiqalo Youth Fund is embedded within the Eastern Cape’s overarching Entrepreneurship and Empowerment Programme. It targets youth-owned businesses still in their formative stages, providing both financial aid and non-financial developmental support to fuel early growth and sustainability.

Key Objectives Include:

Promoting inclusive economic participation among youth

Reducing youth unemployment through entrepreneurship

Enabling township and rural enterprise development

Building a new cadre of local entrepreneurs who can compete regionally and nationally

The fund is coordinated by the Office of the Premier, which opens an annual call for applications via a dedicated online portal. Public outreach is achieved through multiple channels including social media, municipal notice boards, and official government websites, ensuring widespread awareness and accessibility.

Impact to Date: Empowering Youth, Stimulating Local Economies

Since its inception, the Isiqalo Youth Fund has already made a tangible difference. According to government data:

82 youth-owned businesses have been approved for support under the programme.

22 enterprises have already received funding, with over R12 million disbursed.

The remaining 60 entrepreneurs are in the programme pipeline and will receive funding during the current financial year.

Beyond capital injection, the programme provides critical business development services:

Mentorship and coaching to guide operational planning

Market access facilitation to help businesses scale

Entrepreneurship training tailored to practical business challenges

Ongoing support through enterprise development forums and linkages with government supply chains

This blend of financial and capacity-building support is designed to foster sustainability and help these businesses thrive in a competitive environment.

Monitoring Progress and Enhancing Accountability

To strengthen the programme’s effectiveness, the provincial government is now investing in robust monitoring and evaluation frameworks. These will track not only financial performance but also developmental outcomes—such as job creation, business survival rates, and community impact.

The intention is to use these insights to enhance programme accountability, identify gaps, and continuously adapt to the evolving needs of young entrepreneurs.

Premier Mabuyane: Driving Broader Ecosystem Support

Eastern Cape Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane has reaffirmed the province’s dedication to youth entrepreneurship, emphasizing the importance of partnerships with financial institutions, development agencies, and the private sector.

He also announced intensified public awareness campaigns to ensure the programme reaches more young people. “The Isiqalo Youth Fund is not just about disbursing money,” Mabuyane explained. “It is about building a new generation of confident, capable entrepreneurs who can transform their communities.”

Mabuyane urged youth to stay vigilant about application cycles, highlighting that transparency, inclusion, and empowerment are at the heart of the programme’s philosophy.

Looking Ahead: Scaling Up for Greater Reach

As the programme enters its next phase, the provincial government plans to expand its reach and increase the number of beneficiaries by collaborating more closely with development finance institutions and corporate sponsors. There are also plans to diversify sectoral support, enabling more youth-owned businesses in sectors such as agriculture, technology, manufacturing, and creative industries to benefit.

These future developments are aligned with the province’s Vision 2030 strategy, which prioritizes youth economic inclusion as a catalyst for sustainable development.

A New Chapter for Eastern Cape’s Youth

With over R12 million already invested and dozens more entrepreneurs in the pipeline, the Isiqalo Youth Fund is more than a funding mechanism—it is a movement to unlock youth potential, transform communities, and rebuild the provincial economy from the ground up.

By equipping young people with the tools, training, and opportunities to lead, the Eastern Cape is charting a path toward a more inclusive and entrepreneurial future.