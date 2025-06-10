Zikalala Clarifies IDT CEO Appointment Amid Allegations and Governance Concerns

Deputy Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Sihle Zikalala, has addressed recent controversies surrounding the appointment of the Independent Development Trust (IDT) Chief Executive Officer, Tebogo Malaka, asserting that his actions were guided by principles of due diligence, transparency, and governance. Speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria on Tuesday, Zikalala responded to what he described as orchestrated attempts to malign his integrity, using the IDT matter as a pretext.

“I have noted with deep concern media articles that appear to be deliberately planted and arranged to defame me, under the guise of governance concerns,” Zikalala stated.

Background on the IDT and Its Governance Role

The Independent Development Trust is a Schedule 2 State-owned entity that plays a critical role in the implementation and delivery of social infrastructure programmes on behalf of the government. As a key agent of development, the IDT reports directly to the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, who serves as the shareholder representative.

The entity is tasked with delivering projects such as schools, clinics, and community centres, especially in underserved areas. Its governance and leadership are therefore central to the effective delivery of essential services to the public.

Timeline and Context of the CEO Appointment

Zikalala clarified that the recommendation to appoint Tebogo Malaka as CEO had already been finalised by the IDT Board and was with Cabinet for processing when he assumed office in March 2023. He inherited the matter from his predecessor and did not originate the appointment process.

“Upon my arrival, I became aware of emerging issues regarding the IDT, prompting me to withdraw the CEO appointment for proper due diligence,” Zikalala explained. His concerns were not based solely on the candidate but were tied to broader governance challenges and ongoing investigations into the IDT’s operations, especially surrounding a controversial office lease agreement.

Office Lease Controversy and Internal Strife

The Deputy Minister highlighted that prior to his arrival, allegations around an irregular office lease had surfaced publicly, casting a shadow over the entity’s administrative operations. These issues were longstanding and unresolved, and he deemed it essential to prevent any conflict of interest or premature appointments while such serious governance matters loomed.

“When I joined the department, I found the IDT plagued by internal strife and boardroom divisions,” Zikalala said. “This infighting was compromising the entity’s ability to focus on its core mandate—delivering infrastructure services to communities.”

He added that the environment at the time was not conducive to a stable and transparent appointment process, and that refocusing the board on its fiduciary duties became a top priority.

Ministerial Intervention and Accountability Measures

Zikalala stated that he took decisive leadership steps to restore governance standards at the IDT. This included:

Calling multiple meetings with the IDT Board to refocus it on compliance and fiduciary responsibilities

Tasking the board with investigating the office lease allegations

Setting a six-month deadline for the board to produce a detailed report on the matter

“I am the first Minister to formally instruct the board to conduct an investigation into the lease issue,” he emphasized. “This demonstrates my commitment to accountability.”

Upholding Principles of Good Governance

Zikalala reiterated his dedication to serving the department with integrity and making decisions that are in the best interest of public service delivery. He stressed that the governance of public entities must be free from manipulation, conflict of interest, and political agendas.

“I remain committed to leading with integrity and transparency. Decisions made under my tenure are driven by the need to restore public confidence and institutional integrity,” he said.

Governance First, Politics Second

As the controversy continues to unfold, Deputy Minister Zikalala’s statement positions him as a public servant focused on ethical leadership and structural reform. His proactive withdrawal of the CEO appointment, insistence on board accountability, and efforts to refocus the IDT on its developmental mandate reflect an approach aimed at long-term governance stability.

At a time when public trust in institutions is under scrutiny, Zikalala’s actions signal a clear stance against administrative malpractice, and a renewed commitment to delivering infrastructure to those who need it most.