Court Summons Forensic Chief in Kejriwal Property Defacement Case

A Delhi court has issued a summons to the Forensic Science Laboratory director over a case involving former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others accused of property defacement in 2019. The case, rooted in alleged illegal hoarding placements, awaits a forensic report to progress further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 23:09 IST
Court Summons Forensic Chief in Kejriwal Property Defacement Case
A Delhi court has directed the director of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to appear in a case involving ex-Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others for alleged property defacement through hoardings in 2019.

Judge Neha Mittal, informed earlier by Delhi Police about an FIR in the matter, issued the notice for an appearance on June 28 due to the absence of a report from the FSL director.

The complaint alleges misuse of public funds by Kejriwal, ex-MLA Gulab Singh, and former councillor Nitika Sharma through large-scale hoarding placements without permission, violating the Prevention of Defacement of Property Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

