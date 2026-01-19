Fire breaks out in govt engineering college hostel in Bihar's Jehanabad

A fire broke out at a hostel of a government engineering college in Bihar's Jehanabad district on Monday, in which six students fell ill due to inhalation of smoke, officials said.

The six students were admitted to hospital, officials said.

The fire broke out in the hostel of Government Engineering College (GEC), Jehanabad, following a suspected short circuit, they said.

The fire was eventually brought under control, officials said.

Principal Dwarka Das Neema said that the students experienced dizziness due to inhalation of fire extinguisher gas and are now stable.

''Preliminary findings indicate the fire may have been caused by the use of a high-voltage electrical appliance, leading to short circuit. An inquiry into the incident is underway,'' the principal said.

''The college administration reached the spot after receiving information. It is making all possible arrangements for safety and treatment of students,'' he said.

