Left Menu

International Sanctions Target Far-Right Israeli Ministers

Britain and four other nations have imposed sanctions on Israeli ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich for inciting violence against Palestinians in the West Bank. The U.S. criticized these sanctions as counterproductive, urging focus on Hamas. The Israeli government plans to respond to these diplomatic actions soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 00:24 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 00:24 IST
International Sanctions Target Far-Right Israeli Ministers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic move, Britain, along with Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Norway, has imposed sanctions on Israeli ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich. The sanctions, including asset freezes and travel bans, address their alleged incitement of violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.

The U.S. described the sanctions as "extremely unhelpful," advocating instead for measures against Hamas. The American stance diverges from the five nations' efforts to curb what they describe as extremist violence by Israeli settlers.

Israeli foreign minister Gideon Saar condemned the sanctions, terming them "outrageous." The Israeli government is slated to convene soon to deliberate on a response, as tensions in the region remain high following recent violent escalations.

TRENDING

1
Resignation at CFPB: Enforcement Official Steps Down Amid Overhaul

Resignation at CFPB: Enforcement Official Steps Down Amid Overhaul

 Global
2
Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

 India
3
IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

 Global
4
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025