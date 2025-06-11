International Sanctions Target Far-Right Israeli Ministers

In a significant diplomatic move, Britain, along with Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Norway, has imposed sanctions on Israeli ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich. The sanctions, including asset freezes and travel bans, address their alleged incitement of violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.

The U.S. described the sanctions as "extremely unhelpful," advocating instead for measures against Hamas. The American stance diverges from the five nations' efforts to curb what they describe as extremist violence by Israeli settlers.

Israeli foreign minister Gideon Saar condemned the sanctions, terming them "outrageous." The Israeli government is slated to convene soon to deliberate on a response, as tensions in the region remain high following recent violent escalations.