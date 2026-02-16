Britain's Defence Spending: Rapid Acceleration in Focus
Prime Minister Keir Starmer urges Britain to accelerate its defence spending, with the goal of reaching 3% of GDP by 2029. The government explores options amidst rising defence costs, while facing internal and external pressures. The finance ministry remains cautious about new spending proposals.
Britain must expedite its defence spending, according to Prime Minister Keir Starmer, as reports surface of the government considering a plan to hit 3% of GDP by 2029.
The country, which warned of Russian threats, previously aimed for this target in the next parliament, beginning after a 2029 election.
Amid pressures from NATO and rising defence costs, the government navigates financial challenges while the finance ministry expresses concerns over new spending strategies.
