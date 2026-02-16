Britain's Defence Spending: Rapid Acceleration in Focus

Britain must expedite its defence spending, according to Prime Minister Keir Starmer, as reports surface of the government considering a plan to hit 3% of GDP by 2029.

The country, which warned of Russian threats, previously aimed for this target in the next parliament, beginning after a 2029 election.

Amid pressures from NATO and rising defence costs, the government navigates financial challenges while the finance ministry expresses concerns over new spending strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)