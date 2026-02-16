Left Menu

Britain's Defence Spending: Rapid Acceleration in Focus

Prime Minister Keir Starmer urges Britain to accelerate its defence spending, with the goal of reaching 3% of GDP by 2029. The government explores options amidst rising defence costs, while facing internal and external pressures. The finance ministry remains cautious about new spending proposals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2026 17:20 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 17:20 IST
Britain must expedite its defence spending, according to Prime Minister Keir Starmer, as reports surface of the government considering a plan to hit 3% of GDP by 2029.

The country, which warned of Russian threats, previously aimed for this target in the next parliament, beginning after a 2029 election.

Amid pressures from NATO and rising defence costs, the government navigates financial challenges while the finance ministry expresses concerns over new spending strategies.

