Britain’s Bold Move Against Nonconsensual Images: New 48-Hour Takedown Mandate

Britain will impose strict measures requiring tech companies to delete nonconsensual intimate images within 48 hours or face severe penalties. This is part of a broader effort to enhance online safety, particularly for women and girls, amid rising concerns about digital abuse and the misuse of AI-generated content.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 04:00 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 04:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking move to enforce online safety, the UK has announced that technology firms must remove nonconsensual intimate images within 48 hours or risk incurring fines up to 10% of their global revenue. Companies could also face service blockages if they fail to comply.

According to the British government, these measures aim to reinforce protections for women and girls, addressing the challenge that unsolicited intimate images pose in an era where digital content can be easily disseminated. Prime Minister Keir Starmer noted the severity of this issue, labeling the internet as the new battleground against gender-based violence.

As part of ongoing discussions on online safety, officials are considering adopting measures similar to Australia's recent restrictions on social media access for those under 16. The UK's media watchdog, Ofcom, is devising accelerated plans to categorize nonconsensual image sharing with offenses like child sexual abuse and terrorism, ensuring fast implementation of advanced preventive technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

