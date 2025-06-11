Left Menu

Brazen Robbery at Ex-Chief Secretary’s Haryana Home

Robbers targeted the home of Dr. G Prasanna Kumar, Haryana's former Additional Chief Secretary, stealing taps and causing damage. The theft was discovered by the gardener, leading to a police investigation. The robbers gained access by breaking the main door lock, with security cameras non-functional.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 11-06-2025 00:28 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 00:28 IST
In a bold heist, robbers targeted the residence of Dr. G Prasanna Kumar, Haryana's ex-Additional Chief Secretary, located in DLF Phase 3. They stole bathroom and kitchen taps and caused considerable damage to the property, as confirmed by the local police on Tuesday.

The complaint, filed by Dr. Kumar, noted that he had retired and settled in Kochi, leaving his Gurugram residence under the care of gardener Vinod Kumar. On Monday, Vinod reported broken water pipes and shattered glass panes upon his arrival at the property, prompting police involvement.

Authorities discovered that the intruders broke in by forcing open the main door and smashing window panes, with inactive CCTV cameras failing to capture the incident. Police have registered an FIR and are actively searching for the culprits, said ASI Joginder Singh.

