Brazen Robbery at Ex-Chief Secretary’s Haryana Home

In a bold heist, robbers targeted the residence of Dr. G Prasanna Kumar, Haryana's ex-Additional Chief Secretary, located in DLF Phase 3. They stole bathroom and kitchen taps and caused considerable damage to the property, as confirmed by the local police on Tuesday.

The complaint, filed by Dr. Kumar, noted that he had retired and settled in Kochi, leaving his Gurugram residence under the care of gardener Vinod Kumar. On Monday, Vinod reported broken water pipes and shattered glass panes upon his arrival at the property, prompting police involvement.

Authorities discovered that the intruders broke in by forcing open the main door and smashing window panes, with inactive CCTV cameras failing to capture the incident. Police have registered an FIR and are actively searching for the culprits, said ASI Joginder Singh.