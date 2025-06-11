Left Menu

Decade-Long Mystery Solved: Missing Boy Reunites with Family After Ten Years

A boy, missing for nearly a decade from Noida, has been reunited with his family after being identified by distinctive injury marks. He vanished in 2015, and despite police efforts, was only traced this month in Haryana after a breakthrough in another kidnapping case. Legal formalities are underway.

Updated: 11-06-2025 00:48 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 00:48 IST
In a breakthrough case, a boy missing from Noida since 2015 was found nearly a decade later in Haryana and reunited with his family. Key identification was made through distinctive old injury marks, said officials.

The investigation took a turn when Haryana's Surajkund police arrested a suspect, Mangal Kumar, linked to another kidnapping case. During questioning, Kumar admitted to abducting the boy from Noida and altering his name, complicating initial identification efforts.

The missing boy, now 17 years old, was identified after meticulously cross-referencing details for hours until officers linked him to the original case file. His family was traced to Agra for confirmation, which included verification through injury marks. Further legal procedures, including a DNA test, are pending for final verification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

