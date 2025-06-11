Left Menu

Russian Forces Push Towards Dnipropetrovsk: Strategic Advances in Ukraine

Russian mechanised infantry and tank divisions have advanced to the western border of Ukraine's Donetsk region, targeting the Dnipropetrovsk area. This move aims to establish a buffer zone, despite Dnipropetrovsk not being one of the territories claimed by Moscow. Independent verification of this action is unavailable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 11-06-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 15:19 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian mechanised infantry units have successfully reached the western border of Ukraine's Donetsk region as they continue their advance towards the Dnipropetrovsk region. The offensive, supported by tank divisions, marks a strategic effort by the Kremlin to establish a buffer zone in the area.

The Dnipropetrovsk region has not been officially claimed by Russia as part of its territory, unlike other areas in Ukraine. Despite this, the Russian Defence Ministry has confirmed the advance, highlighting the region's significance in Russian military strategy.

As tensions continue to escalate, independent verification of Russia's battlefield reports remains elusive. The situation underscores the ongoing complexity and volatility in the region, with global implications for peace and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

