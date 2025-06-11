Russian mechanised infantry units have successfully reached the western border of Ukraine's Donetsk region as they continue their advance towards the Dnipropetrovsk region. The offensive, supported by tank divisions, marks a strategic effort by the Kremlin to establish a buffer zone in the area.

The Dnipropetrovsk region has not been officially claimed by Russia as part of its territory, unlike other areas in Ukraine. Despite this, the Russian Defence Ministry has confirmed the advance, highlighting the region's significance in Russian military strategy.

As tensions continue to escalate, independent verification of Russia's battlefield reports remains elusive. The situation underscores the ongoing complexity and volatility in the region, with global implications for peace and security.

