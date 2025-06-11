Left Menu

Ukraine Repatriates Fallen Heroes Amid Ongoing Conflict

Ukraine has repatriated the bodies of 1,212 servicemen killed in the war with Russia. The operation was in coordination with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). Forensic experts in Ukraine will now work on identifying the fallen soldiers, following an agreement with Moscow.

Updated: 11-06-2025 15:26 IST
Ukraine has undertaken a poignant mission to bring back the bodies of 1,212 servicemen killed in the ongoing conflict with Russia. The Ukrainian prisoner exchange coordination body confirmed this development on Wednesday, marking a critical step in the resolution of wartime casualties.

The operation, executed with the assistance of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), involved the transportation of the bodies in refrigerated trucks to an undisclosed location. This initiative follows a significant agreement reached between Kyiv and Moscow during recent talks.

Following their return to Ukrainian soil, the bodies of the fallen defenders will be handed over to forensic experts who will work meticulously to establish their identities. This careful process aims to bring closure to families affected by the war.

