Justice Served: Death Sentence in Gruesome Jalpaiguri Crime

In a landmark judgment, a special POCSO court in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, has sentenced Haripada Roy to death for the brutal rape and murder of a minor girl. The case, which has shocked the community, underscores the gravity of crimes against children.

The court, while delivering the sentence, highlighted that the crime falls into the 'rarest of rare' category due to its heinous nature. Roy, who was the victim's neighbor, was also sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and fined ₹5,000 for destroying evidence.

The victim, aged 11, was abducted and murdered on September 29, 2023. Her body was later found in a sack near a river, and a post-mortem confirmed she had been raped and strangled. Locals and evidence led to Roy's arrest, and justice has now been served with this judgment.

