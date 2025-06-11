Left Menu

Justice Served: Death Sentence in Gruesome Jalpaiguri Crime

A POCSO court in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, sentenced Haripada Roy to death for the rape and murder of a minor girl. The crime was deemed extremely heinous, with the court ordering compensation for the victim's family. Roy also received a seven-year sentence for evidence tampering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalpaiguri | Updated: 11-06-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 16:17 IST
Justice Served: Death Sentence in Gruesome Jalpaiguri Crime
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark judgment, a special POCSO court in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, has sentenced Haripada Roy to death for the brutal rape and murder of a minor girl. The case, which has shocked the community, underscores the gravity of crimes against children.

The court, while delivering the sentence, highlighted that the crime falls into the 'rarest of rare' category due to its heinous nature. Roy, who was the victim's neighbor, was also sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and fined ₹5,000 for destroying evidence.

The victim, aged 11, was abducted and murdered on September 29, 2023. Her body was later found in a sack near a river, and a post-mortem confirmed she had been raped and strangled. Locals and evidence led to Roy's arrest, and justice has now been served with this judgment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025