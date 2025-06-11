The global dominance of the dollar continues to erode, with smaller currencies and gold emerging as key beneficiaries, the European Central Bank reported. While traditionally seen as a safe haven, the dollar's recent slump is attributed to erratic economic policies emanating from the United States.

A notable acceleration in the divestment of dollar assets since April has presented potential opportunities for the euro, should the 20-nation bloc advance its integration, primarily through joint borrowing initiatives. The euro made minor inroads, with the yen and Canadian dollar showing significant gains.

The ECB highlights a substantial increase in central bank gold purchases, marking a record pace. Despite these dynamics, the eurozone's financial framework remains fragmented, underlining the need for joint financial instruments as advocated by leading economists.