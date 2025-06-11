Left Menu

Dollar's Declining Dominance Spurs Rise of Alternatives

The dollar's dominance in global currency markets has waned, losing market share to smaller currencies and gold, according to an ECB report. The selling of dollar assets accelerated in 2024 due to U.S. economic policies. ECB President Christine Lagarde sees opportunities for the euro area's financial integration and joint borrowing.

The global dominance of the dollar continues to erode, with smaller currencies and gold emerging as key beneficiaries, the European Central Bank reported. While traditionally seen as a safe haven, the dollar's recent slump is attributed to erratic economic policies emanating from the United States.

A notable acceleration in the divestment of dollar assets since April has presented potential opportunities for the euro, should the 20-nation bloc advance its integration, primarily through joint borrowing initiatives. The euro made minor inroads, with the yen and Canadian dollar showing significant gains.

The ECB highlights a substantial increase in central bank gold purchases, marking a record pace. Despite these dynamics, the eurozone's financial framework remains fragmented, underlining the need for joint financial instruments as advocated by leading economists.

