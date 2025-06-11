Left Menu

Diesel Theft Racket Revealed: Tunnel Tactics in Bagru

Police uncovered a diesel theft operation in Bagru, accessing an HPCL pipeline through a tunnel in a rented house. Rajesh Urang was detained, with a search for others ongoing. The operation was reportedly led by Shravan Singh and Dharmendra Verma, who orchestrated the siphoning via a makeshift valve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 11-06-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 18:44 IST
Diesel Theft Racket Revealed: Tunnel Tactics in Bagru
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant bust, police have unearthed a diesel theft racket, using a tunnel dug in a rented residence to tap into a Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) pipeline in Bagru. Authorities have detained Rajesh Urang, with a broader search underway to apprehend others involved.

The operation came to light when HPCL officials reported a pressure drop in the pipeline on June 6, igniting suspicions of theft. Following the alert, police teams initiated a search in the Bagru vicinity, leading to the discovery of the underground tunnel.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Amit Kumar, upon raiding a suspicious house, authorities found a tunnel approximately 25 feet deep connected to the HPCL pipeline. The suspects had drilled into the pipeline, installing a valve and a smaller pipe to extract diesel over a period of days. During the raid, several drums of stolen diesel, a vehicle, and tunnel-digging tools were seized. Interrogation of Urang revealed the orchestration by Shravan Singh and his brother-in-law Dharmendra Verma, a Delhi-based duo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025