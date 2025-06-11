Diesel Theft Racket Revealed: Tunnel Tactics in Bagru

In a significant bust, police have unearthed a diesel theft racket, using a tunnel dug in a rented residence to tap into a Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) pipeline in Bagru. Authorities have detained Rajesh Urang, with a broader search underway to apprehend others involved.

The operation came to light when HPCL officials reported a pressure drop in the pipeline on June 6, igniting suspicions of theft. Following the alert, police teams initiated a search in the Bagru vicinity, leading to the discovery of the underground tunnel.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Amit Kumar, upon raiding a suspicious house, authorities found a tunnel approximately 25 feet deep connected to the HPCL pipeline. The suspects had drilled into the pipeline, installing a valve and a smaller pipe to extract diesel over a period of days. During the raid, several drums of stolen diesel, a vehicle, and tunnel-digging tools were seized. Interrogation of Urang revealed the orchestration by Shravan Singh and his brother-in-law Dharmendra Verma, a Delhi-based duo.

(With inputs from agencies.)