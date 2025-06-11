Diesel Theft Racket Revealed: Tunnel Tactics in Bagru
Police uncovered a diesel theft operation in Bagru, accessing an HPCL pipeline through a tunnel in a rented house. Rajesh Urang was detained, with a search for others ongoing. The operation was reportedly led by Shravan Singh and Dharmendra Verma, who orchestrated the siphoning via a makeshift valve.
- Country:
- India
In a significant bust, police have unearthed a diesel theft racket, using a tunnel dug in a rented residence to tap into a Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) pipeline in Bagru. Authorities have detained Rajesh Urang, with a broader search underway to apprehend others involved.
The operation came to light when HPCL officials reported a pressure drop in the pipeline on June 6, igniting suspicions of theft. Following the alert, police teams initiated a search in the Bagru vicinity, leading to the discovery of the underground tunnel.
According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Amit Kumar, upon raiding a suspicious house, authorities found a tunnel approximately 25 feet deep connected to the HPCL pipeline. The suspects had drilled into the pipeline, installing a valve and a smaller pipe to extract diesel over a period of days. During the raid, several drums of stolen diesel, a vehicle, and tunnel-digging tools were seized. Interrogation of Urang revealed the orchestration by Shravan Singh and his brother-in-law Dharmendra Verma, a Delhi-based duo.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- diesel
- theft
- tunnel
- HPCL
- Bagru
- Rajesh Urang
- Shravan Singh
- pipeline
- police
- racket