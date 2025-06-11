Left Menu

The Honeymoon Murder: A Tale of Betrayal and Justice

Sonam Raghuvanshi and four others, implicated in the 'honeymoon murder' of 29-year-old Raja Raghuvanshi, are in police custody. Evidence points to Sonam's involvement, causing her family to sever ties. Investigations suggest the murder was orchestrated during a planned trip to Meghalaya, with intent and collaboration.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a shocking turn of events, Sonam Raghuvanshi and four others stand accused in the sensational "honeymoon murder" of 29-year-old Raja Raghuvanshi, leading to their eight-day custody in Shillong.

Convinced of his sister's involvement, Govind Raghuvanshi has cut ties with her and vowed to seek justice for Raja's family, marking a month since the tragic incident. The newlyweds, married in Indore, traveled to Meghalaya for their honeymoon, disappearing shortly thereafter.

Raja's lifeless body was discovered ten days later, sparking an investigation that unveiled chilling details and implicated Sonam in the orchestrated plot involving contract killers, further escalating the case's complexity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

