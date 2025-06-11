The Honeymoon Murder: A Tale of Betrayal and Justice

In a shocking turn of events, Sonam Raghuvanshi and four others stand accused in the sensational "honeymoon murder" of 29-year-old Raja Raghuvanshi, leading to their eight-day custody in Shillong.

Convinced of his sister's involvement, Govind Raghuvanshi has cut ties with her and vowed to seek justice for Raja's family, marking a month since the tragic incident. The newlyweds, married in Indore, traveled to Meghalaya for their honeymoon, disappearing shortly thereafter.

Raja's lifeless body was discovered ten days later, sparking an investigation that unveiled chilling details and implicated Sonam in the orchestrated plot involving contract killers, further escalating the case's complexity.

(With inputs from agencies.)