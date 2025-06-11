Honeymoon Tragedy: Unraveling the Murder Conspiracy

Sonam Raghuvanshi stands accused of masterminding the murder of her husband, Raja, during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. Her brother, Govind Raghuvanshi, has disowned her, insisting she deserves the death penalty if proven guilty.

Govind vowed to support the victim's family in their pursuit of justice. The case, dubbed 'Operation Honeymoon,' has shocked the nation, with Meghalaya police intensively investigating the alleged criminal plot.

The murder, reportedly plotted in the isolated jungles of Nongriat, involved multiple accomplices. As the investigation progresses, authorities are working to piece together the grisly details of this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)