Honeymoon Tragedy: Unraveling the Murder Conspiracy
Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused of orchestrating her husband's murder during their honeymoon, is in police custody. Her brother, Govind Raghuvanshi, disowns her, supporting the victim's family. The incident, named 'Operation Honeymoon,' saw Sonam allegedly plot with accomplices to kill her husband in Meghalaya's secluded jungles.
- Country:
- India
Sonam Raghuvanshi stands accused of masterminding the murder of her husband, Raja, during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. Her brother, Govind Raghuvanshi, has disowned her, insisting she deserves the death penalty if proven guilty.
Govind vowed to support the victim's family in their pursuit of justice. The case, dubbed 'Operation Honeymoon,' has shocked the nation, with Meghalaya police intensively investigating the alleged criminal plot.
The murder, reportedly plotted in the isolated jungles of Nongriat, involved multiple accomplices. As the investigation progresses, authorities are working to piece together the grisly details of this tragic event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy on Honeymoon: The Dark Tale of Raja Raghuvanshi's Murder
Prime Suspect Sonam Raghuvanshi Captured in Alleged Contract Killing
Tragic Honeymoon: The Mystery Behind Raja Raghuvanshi's Death
Operation Honeymoon: A Shocking Tale of Murder in Meghalaya
Murder on the Honeymoon: The Chilling Case of Raja Raghuvanshi