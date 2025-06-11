Clash in Rabindranagar: Political Fallout and Community Tensions

Rabindranagar, near Kolkata, witnessed a violent clash on Wednesday, resulting in injuries to several police personnel and widespread unrest. The skirmish, initially over a shop dispute, escalated into chaos. Reinforcements, including the Rapid Action Force, were deployed, and tear gas was used to control the mob.

The incident led to political repercussions, with the BJP accusing the ruling Trinamool Congress of inaction and demanding central forces' intervention. Meanwhile, TMC countered the allegations, accusing the BJP of politicizing and communalizing the issue.

Authorities imposed preventive measures and launched a crackdown to quell the violence. As tensions remain high, the police continue operations to restore normalcy, while political leaders urge restraint to prevent further escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)