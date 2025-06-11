Telangana ACB Uncovers Lavish Assets of Irrigation Official

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Telangana has apprehended an official from the Irrigation department on suspicion of holding disproportionate assets worth millions.

N Sridhar, an Executive Engineer with the Irrigation and Command Area Development Department, is accused of acquiring extensive properties through dubious means, as revealed by an ACB release. Previously connected with the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, Sridhar's lavish assets include villas, commercial spaces, land, and vehicles.

Intensive searches are underway across 13 locations. Sridhar's arrest is a pivotal move in the ongoing probe. Further investigations continue as more assets may be uncovered.

