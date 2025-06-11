Left Menu

Telangana ACB Uncovers Lavish Assets of Irrigation Official

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Telangana has arrested N Sridhar, an Irrigation department official, for allegedly acquiring assets unlawfully. The ACB conducted searches at multiple locations, uncovering properties, land, vehicles, and gold. The case involves disproportionate assets linked to dubious practices during his service.

Updated: 11-06-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 21:21 IST
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Telangana has apprehended an official from the Irrigation department on suspicion of holding disproportionate assets worth millions.

N Sridhar, an Executive Engineer with the Irrigation and Command Area Development Department, is accused of acquiring extensive properties through dubious means, as revealed by an ACB release. Previously connected with the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, Sridhar's lavish assets include villas, commercial spaces, land, and vehicles.

Intensive searches are underway across 13 locations. Sridhar's arrest is a pivotal move in the ongoing probe. Further investigations continue as more assets may be uncovered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

