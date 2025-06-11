Left Menu

Public Beating of Suspects Sparks Social Media Debate

A video of police beating three firing incident suspects at Gangyal has caused a public outcry. The suspects were accused of shooting and injuring recently paroled criminal, Paramjeet Singh. The police have yet to comment on the incident, which many deemed as excessive force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 11-06-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 22:26 IST
A recent video capturing three suspects in a firing incident being beaten by police in public has stirred a widespread debate on social media. The incident occurred as the individuals were being taken to the police station.

The video, reportedly filmed in Gangyal, has drawn criticism over the perceived excessive use of force by the police. Onlookers captured the use of canes on the suspects, prompting discussions online.

Arrested for allegedly shooting and injuring Paramjeet Singh, a known criminal, the fate of the three remains uncertain as police have not released an official statement regarding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

