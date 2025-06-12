U.S.-China Trade Truce Revived: A Fragile Agreement Reached

In a significant development within the international trade arena, the United States and China have reached a provisional agreement to reinvigorate the fragile truce in their ongoing trade war.

Following extensive negotiations held in London, President Donald Trump announced the understanding, highlighting adjustments to tariffs and export restrictions as key elements of the framework. The agreement aims to stabilize strained relations and offer opportunities for educational exchanges, while ensuring the steady supply of rare earth minerals. Despite the optimism conveyed by leaders, specific details about implementation remain scarce, fostering caution among investors and market stakeholders.

Market analysts remain vigilant as the World Bank slashes its global growth forecast, attributing potential economic challenges to existing tariffs and broader uncertainties. The intricacies and full impact of the U.S.-China trade agreement are yet to be discerned, with the upcoming weeks expected to provide clearer insights into its execution and ramifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)