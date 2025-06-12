Left Menu

U.S.-China Trade Truce Revived: A Fragile Agreement Reached

A new framework for the U.S.-China trade truce has been agreed upon, easing tensions with reduced tariffs and lifting export restrictions. Following talks in London, both nations are set to submit the deal for approval. Concerns remain over implementation specifics and long-term economic impacts.

Updated: 12-06-2025 01:29 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 01:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development within the international trade arena, the United States and China have reached a provisional agreement to reinvigorate the fragile truce in their ongoing trade war.

Following extensive negotiations held in London, President Donald Trump announced the understanding, highlighting adjustments to tariffs and export restrictions as key elements of the framework. The agreement aims to stabilize strained relations and offer opportunities for educational exchanges, while ensuring the steady supply of rare earth minerals. Despite the optimism conveyed by leaders, specific details about implementation remain scarce, fostering caution among investors and market stakeholders.

Market analysts remain vigilant as the World Bank slashes its global growth forecast, attributing potential economic challenges to existing tariffs and broader uncertainties. The intricacies and full impact of the U.S.-China trade agreement are yet to be discerned, with the upcoming weeks expected to provide clearer insights into its execution and ramifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

