The new US ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, has signaled a renewed effort to strengthen diplomatic ties between the United States and India. During his arrival address, Gor emphasized India's essential role in American interests and laid the groundwork for potential advancements in bilateral trade agreements.

The ambassador highlighted the ongoing collaboration between the two countries on a possible trade deal, scheduling upcoming talks, and underscoring the strategic alliance named 'Pax Silica' focusing on critical minerals and artificial intelligence. Gor also praised the existing relationship between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as pivotal in mending recent tensions.

Despite challenges such as tariffs and immigration policies, Gor expressed optimism in forging a cooperative future, with objectives extending beyond trade to include security, energy, and technology. He concluded by extending an invitation to India to join 'Pax Silica' as a full member, reflecting on the strategic vision of aligned technological evolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)