Left Menu

Visa Revocations Surge Under Trump Administration: Over 100,000 Recalled

The U.S. State Department has revoked more than 100,000 visas since Trump's presidency began, citing a hardline immigration policy. This includes student and specialized visas, with common reasons being legal violations and perceived threats to U.S. security. The initiative signifies a significant spike in visa revocations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 23:06 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 23:06 IST
Visa Revocations Surge Under Trump Administration: Over 100,000 Recalled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. State Department recently announced that it has revoked over 100,000 visas in line with President Donald Trump's stringent immigration policy. Setting a new benchmark, these revocations include 8,000 student and 2,500 specialized visas linked to criminal activity.

State Department Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott highlighted that the primary causes for the revocations were visa overstays, driving under the influence, assault, and theft. Comparing to previous years, this move marks a 150% increase in revocations.

Additionally, initiatives such as the Continuous Vetting Center have been launched to ensure compliance with U.S. laws by foreign nationals. Directives indicate that individuals with political activism histories perceived as hostile are under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NATO Unity Key Amid Tensions Over U.S. Greenland Interests

NATO Unity Key Amid Tensions Over U.S. Greenland Interests

 United States
2
Navigating the Red Sea: A New Era for Global Shipping Routes

Navigating the Red Sea: A New Era for Global Shipping Routes

 Global
3
Trump's Iran Tariff Ultimatum Shakes Global Trade

Trump's Iran Tariff Ultimatum Shakes Global Trade

 United States
4
Oral Weight-Loss Drugs: A New Frontier in GLP-1 Market

Oral Weight-Loss Drugs: A New Frontier in GLP-1 Market

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026