Visa Revocations Surge Under Trump Administration: Over 100,000 Recalled

The U.S. State Department recently announced that it has revoked over 100,000 visas in line with President Donald Trump's stringent immigration policy. Setting a new benchmark, these revocations include 8,000 student and 2,500 specialized visas linked to criminal activity.

State Department Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott highlighted that the primary causes for the revocations were visa overstays, driving under the influence, assault, and theft. Comparing to previous years, this move marks a 150% increase in revocations.

Additionally, initiatives such as the Continuous Vetting Center have been launched to ensure compliance with U.S. laws by foreign nationals. Directives indicate that individuals with political activism histories perceived as hostile are under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)